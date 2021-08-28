Cancel
Mental Health

Elizabeth Holmes Plans to Claim at Trial Ex-Boyfriend and Theranos Business Partner Abused Her

By Yasmin Khorram, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CEO Elizabeth Holmes says she suffered abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and Theranos business partner Sunny Balwani. Newly unsealed court records reveal Holmes' plans to defend herself in her criminal fraud trial by arguing Balwani psychologically abused her. An attorney for Balwani calls the allegations "salaciously inflammatory,"...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Elizabeth Holmes
Barbara Mcquade
#Theranos Ceo#Defense Attorneys#Mental Health Issues#Theranos Business Partner#Holmes And#Nbc News#Cnbc
