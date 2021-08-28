Early in the morning on August 25, 2021, Lyle Woodrow Hamilton, a most generous, gracious and gentle man rose to new life and new adventures in eternity. Lyle was born in Chickasha, OK on May 18, 1942 to John W. and Willie Mae (Hambleton) Hamilton. He grew up in Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, and received a Master of Theology from Southern Methodist University. Lyle was ordained in the Yellowstone Conference of the United Methodist Church and served churches in Troy, Anaconda, Missoula, Valier and Butte, Montana from 1968-88. He served as District Superintendent for Western Montana from 1988-94. He then pastored the Three Forks/ Willow Creek, Montana churches until 2002 when he retired.