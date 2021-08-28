Disney Goes Through HOW Many Mickey Waffles a Day?!

Walt Disney World Resort has removed several more bronze statues from the central hub of Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the removal of a Br'er Rabbit statue that had previously been displayed in the central hub of Magic Kingdom. The statue was one of several bronze statues placed in the central hub back in the 1990s and included characters like Mickey, Minnie, Dumbo, and Goofy. As visitors entered the park today, it was discovered that the remainder of the character statues were removed from the central hub area, along with their respective platforms. A central stage was also recently erected in the area around the famous "Partners Statue" that stands in front of Cinderella's Castle.