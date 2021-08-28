Cancel
MISFITS To Release Earth A.D. 3D Statue

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisfits is celebrating their 1983 album with a 3D vinyl statue of their Earth A.D. album artwork. The statue is a limited edition of 1,983 and is available for pre-order here at $199. "Knucklebonz 3D Vinyl nailed our classic Earth AD cover in such incredible, gory detail it might even...

metalinjection.net

