Jason Newsted Was "Fucking Livid" The First Time He Heard METALLICA's …And Justice For All

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one might imagine, then-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted was very pissed off the first time he heard the mix for …And Justice For All. Mostly because it was largely devoid of all bass. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Newsted he was "fucking livid" the first time he heard the record, especially because he thought he played well.

