Jason Newsted Was "Fucking Livid" The First Time He Heard METALLICA's …And Justice For All

DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler, who performed with METALLICA a decade ago as part of the week-long celebration of the James Hetield-fronted band's 30th anniversary, was asked in a recent interview with TotalRock Radio if he will return to San Francisco in December to take part in METALLICA's upcoming 40th-birthday concerts. "Well, I don't know," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I have to be invited. I was invited last time. I flew over to San Fran and all of that, which was awesome. Maybe because of COVID, things will be different this time… But maybe also they've done that thing with guests — they had Rob Halford [JUDAS PRIEST], they had MERCYFUL FATE, King Diamond and things like that. And so I think, if anything, they'll try to think of another angle. 'Cause otherwise you're just doing the same thing again, aren't you, really? And also, that was really hard to do. Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] said to be that they had to learn 80 songs. He said it [was] insane. He said it was one of the hardest things they've ever done — that week — when they had to learn [all those songs]. And they had guests flying in from all over the world, and they had to rehearse."