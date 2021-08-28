Pierz School Board addresses worries about masking

Concerns about rules surrounding COVID-19 were once again front and center at the Pierz School Board meeting, Wednesday. At its July meeting, the Board stood by its no mask policy — which simply states it does not want the students to have to wear masks while attending school. That came after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out recommendations that all people inside school buildings and district offices wear face coverings, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.