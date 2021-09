A puzzle wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a stained white t-shirt, Andrew W.K. is more than the sum of decades of partying. If indeed, the man who breathed life into party-metal with timeless anthems "Party Hard", "We Want Fun" and "She is Beautiful" is the God of Partying (his gonzo new album God Is Partying drops September 10th through Napalm Records), he is an enlightened and perhaps conflicted god. More the deeply complex clown then jolted up, head-banging paradox who became a pop culture icon at the turn of the century.