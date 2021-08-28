NFL odds: Browns vs. Falcons Preseason Week 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons will look to close out their respective NFL preseason campaigns against each other Saturday night. The Browns are having quite a preseason, and while these games are nothing but hyped-up scrimmages, their 2-0 record so far speaks a lot about their readiness for the regular season. It’s the total opposite for the Falcons, who will be targeting a victory to avoid a winless preseason. With that said, it’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Browns-Falcons prediction and pick.