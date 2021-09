Lucifer is back with a new single called "Bring Me His Head", which pays tribute to the 1976 film Carrie and whose music video looks like it was shot in the same year. "'Carrie' is one of my favorite movies. Being an outsider myself my entire life, I've always identified with her," said vocalist Johanna Sadonis. "We are very excited that this time we got to work with director Amir Chamdin and photographer Crille Forsberg on our videos. Their body of work is quite breathtaking, if you look it up, so it was a real honor. The video to 'Bring Me His Head' is only one part of the story but we can't give anything more away at this point."