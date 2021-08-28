Cancel
BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on Joey Slye

By Schuyler Callihan
Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that kicker Joey Slye has been released.

Slye was the only kicker on the Panthers' roster entering training camp but after struggling to make kicks, the Panthers brought in Dominik Eberle and then traded for Ryan Santoso of the New York Giants.

Slye missed a 49-yard field goal on Friday, his fourth miss in three preseason games while Santoso made both of his attempts and was perfect a 3/3 on PATs.

