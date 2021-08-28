Cancel
Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

By TMZ
Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died … law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body … “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

