This is what my mom used to say to me and my sisters when we were young as she was trying to clean the house, do laundry or work on choreography. We rode our bikes and skated until our little legs couldn’t go anymore in the New Orleans heat. If we were lucky, Brandy’s mom would let us go swimming in their pool. My mom felt like a broken record telling us to turn off the TV and get outside, and we feel like broken records today telling our kids to unplug and go play.