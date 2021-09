Thoroughly enjoyed watching this video from corenpuzzle on YouTube, but ooof, we’re still trying to wrap our brains around trying to solve this best. via Gizmodo:. The design of the puzzle was inspired by Matt’s yottaminx and Oskar’s 17×17. The biggest change I made to the floating anchor mechanism was to change the direction of the “hooks” each part has. That allowed for the parts to be printed in an orientation that minimized the need for support material in FDM printing. I also added a kind of foot to 25% of the center pieces that prevents them from twisting in place and also helps with sorting.