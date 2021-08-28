Cancel
NBA

Kevin Love not interested in contract buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Lauri Markkanen , many thought a Kevin Love buyout would be the next logical step. Unfortunately for championship contenders and the Cavaliers, it seems that won’t be happening.

Love, who pulled out of the Olympics , is owed more than $60 million over the next two seasons. Cleveland hoped that it could get out of some of that money, in exchange for moving on from Love and giving him a chance to join a title contender.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Love has zero interest in negotiating a buyout with the Cavaliers and his agent made that quite clear to the team and ESPN.

“There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout.”

Jeff Schwartz, agent for Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love

Love is open to being traded, a scenario the Cavaliers have explored throughout the past year. However, no NBA team is interested in taking on his $31.25 million salary this season and a $28.94 million salary in 2022 .

  • Kevin Love stats (2020-’21): 12.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 36.5% 3PT

After he withdrew his name from Team USA’s roster for the Tokyo Olympics, some wondered if his latest recovery from injury would compel him to retire. But the 32-year-old made it clear that he has no plans of walking away from the NBA in the next two years.

Following the Markkanen trade, the Cavaliers’ rotation is overcrowded at power forward and center. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Markkanen will all be splitting minutes this season at the two positions. Given Love offers no long-term value for the Cavaliers, there is no incentive to play him.

It’s possible Love changes his mind and is downplaying a contract buyout in an effort to convince Cleveland to pay him more money. But if he wants to avoid ending his career on an average team, he will need to sacrifice some of his salary.

NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Larry Nance Jr. breaks silence on Cavs trading him in major way

After Friday’s trade of Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran poured his heart out in expressing thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Nance composed an open letter to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that allowed the former Cavs star to adequately offer thanks while noting that he’ll continue to be supportive of the community.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

NBA fan-favorite Tacko Fall is on the move this offseason. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 7-foot-5 center is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. After going undrafted in 2019, the former UCF big-man signed with the Celtics. Through 26 games over the past two...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...
NBACelticsBlog

NBA 2K trade ideas: Ben Simmons to Boston and Kevin Love a Celtic?

It’s a common refrain we’ve heard from the NBA internet’s realism police when off-the-wall trade ideas are proposed. Their warning, as dour as it may be, has some real value in the midst of the NBA season, when games and rumors are aplenty and brain power has no shortage of outlets to which it can be applied.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Ben Simmons’ close relationship with Darius Garland is one reason why he is open to joining Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be a long shot to be a landing spot for disgruntled star Ben Simmons. Even so, the 6-foot-11 guard would reportedly welcome a trade to Cleveland. According to Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell, an Eastern Conference executive believes that one of the reasons why is because of Simmons’ friendship with Cavs guard Darius Garland.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Everyone needs to calm down about the Tacko Fall signing

Late Tuesday night, as across Cleveland residents were enjoying their choice of beef, chicken or fish laid atop a fresh tortilla, the Cleveland Cavaliers were busy adding another player to their roster. Suddenly, Taco Tuesday became Tacko Tuesday, as the Cavs signed 7’5″ center Tacko Fall. The Internet immediately exploded,...
NBABleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Kevin Love, Isaiah Hartenstein Interest Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly shown interest in recent Cleveland Cavaliers big men Kevin Love and Isaiah Hartenstein. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets are known to have interest in Hartenstein, who is an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option with the Cavs in July. Love remains under contract with the Cavs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jarrett Allen’s epic reaction to supersized Cavs starting lineup with Tacko Fall at point

With the addition of Tacko Fall, it seems everything is falling into place for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that lame joke aside, the Cavaliers have made big moves, quite literally, in the offseason. Aside from getting the 7’4″ Fall after he was released by the Boston Celtics, the Wine & Gold also acquired the 6’9″ Lauri Markannen in a three-way trade. The Cavaliers also drafted the 6’9″ Evan Mobley as the third overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 of their toughest road trips in 2021-22

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers got little help from the NBA schedule makers recently when the schedule for the upcoming season was released. They have several tough stretches of games with several road trips that will require the young Cavs team to be on top of their game and ready to be mentally tough and finish games off this season with a win rather than a loss.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Team should bench Kevin Love for 2 years if he won’t take a buyout

Kevin Love refuses to take a buyout, so that means the Cavs have one option. Kevin Love has made it known that he values his salary more than anything. Despite being older, injured, and with a contract he no longer warrants, he’s become unmoveable unless someone more worthwhile like Collin Sexton is added to the deal. Love knows this. Love’s agent knows this. Despite the fact that everyone in and out of the NBA knows Love’s history, his attitude issues, his inability to stay on the court, and his declining play, Love actually expects someone to trade for him. He, a man who no longer plays offense and has never played defense.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 Early Bold Predictions For Cleveland Cavaliers In 2021-22 NBA Season

LeBron James coming back to Cleveland and winning the Cavaliers an NBA championship in 2016 against the 73-9 Warriors will forever go down as the greatest moment in team and city history in regards to professional sports, but “The King” is no longer in town and has not been since he left for the bright lights of Los Angeles back in the summer of 2018.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers: Could Los Angeles Be Eyeing Kevin Love as a Buyout Candidate?

With Lauri Markkanen now on his way to Cleveland, the Cavs have found their next starting power forward. He isn't a star by any means (13.6 points in 29 minutes per game last season), but he will likely be given the opportunity to see what he can do with a bigger role with the Cavs.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Love, Cavs making progress toward buyout

With the Cavaliers making a bold move to acquire Bulls restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen via a sign-and-trade, Kevin Love‘s career in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The Cavs are making progress toward a buyout agreement with Love, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain...
NBAYardbarker

Lauri Markkanen Excited to Learn From Kevin Love in Cleveland

Lauri Markkanen is happy to be in Cleveland and he believes he can grow his game even further while on the Cavaliers. “. I don’t think I’ve hit close to my ceiling yet,” Markkanen said (via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago). “… The last couple years have been mentally pretty tough. I’ve grown as a person because of that, so I wouldn’t change it…I’m really excited and looking forward. We kind of felt like I needed a fresh start.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Love buyout talks take major twist after Lauri Markkanen trade

Apparently, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not discussed a possible buyout with Kevin Love despite a recent report claiming otherwise. After the Cavs made a move to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls, the focus shifted to Love and his future with the team. Our earlier report referencing writer Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com mentioned that the parties were “making progress” on a buyout, though it was emphasized that it’s not close to a done deal.

