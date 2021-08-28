McFarlane Toys DC Adds Hazmat Batman, Animated Flash and More

The Batman Hush DC Comics storyline has been quite popular with Medicom and their MAFEX figure line. We have seen a nice assortment of Blue Suit Bats, Black Suit Bats, Superman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Hush, and even Catwoman. It looks like another Batman Batsut is on the way as the Stealth Jumper Suit deploys into action. Standing 6.3" tall, the Dark Knight features a fabric cape with the added gadgets for his breather. Medicom really checks all of those boxes that DC Comics fans want with their action figures. I always appreciate added fabric elements to action figures and the Batman Hush story is popular enough that this will be a nice figure for any collection. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.166 Batman (Stealth Jumper Ver.) is priced at $104.99. He is set to release on Gotham in June 2022, with pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to keep an eye out for more DC Comics figures from Medicom to build up your collections and relive the adventures of the Hush storyline.