McFarlane Toys DC Adds Hazmat Batman, Animated Flash and More
McFarlane Toys DC Adds Hazmat Batman, Animated Flash and More. Even Batman is masking up these days! Perfect for crime-fighting in the age of a pandemic, Hazmat Batman takes no chances with respiratory viruses, toxic chemicals, or any other breathable hazards. And it’s a figure so nice McFarlane Toys made it twice. Shell out an extra ten dollars to obtain a Target exclusive version with a light-up Bat insignia. He’s his own signal, in case he ever needs to summon himself. Seriously, though, this look comes from the Justice League Amazo Virus arc.www.superherohype.com
