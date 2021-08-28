Cancel
Entertainment

McFarlane Toys DC Adds Hazmat Batman, Animated Flash and More

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFarlane Toys DC Adds Hazmat Batman, Animated Flash and More. Even Batman is masking up these days! Perfect for crime-fighting in the age of a pandemic, Hazmat Batman takes no chances with respiratory viruses, toxic chemicals, or any other breathable hazards. And it’s a figure so nice McFarlane Toys made it twice. Shell out an extra ten dollars to obtain a Target exclusive version with a light-up Bat insignia. He’s his own signal, in case he ever needs to summon himself. Seriously, though, this look comes from the Justice League Amazo Virus arc.

