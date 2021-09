Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the training stops. Take on cold weather exercise of any kind with ease in a HEAD women’s half zip workout jacket. The perfect top for jogging on a chilly spring or fall morning, the long sleeve is crafted from a super soft polyester fabric blend that provides added warmth without slowing you down. Built in thumb holes provide a secure fit and prevent your sleeves from flapping in the breeze. A great layering piece to throw on over a tank top while on the way to the yoga studio or the gym.