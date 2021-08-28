Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Health Department reports 2 new COVID deaths, 31 new cases

By Staff Report
Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIvk4_0bfpOALo00

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Friday announced two more COVID-related deaths.

(The RO did not receive the press release until 8:11 a.m. Saturday.)

The most recent deaths bring the weekly total to seven — two were reported each Monday and Wednesday and one was reported Tuesday — and 124 since April of 2020.

According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 18 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, one Hispanic male, two American Indian males, 40 Caucasian females and 36 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 34 have been 80 or older; 32 have been in their 70s; 37 in their 60s; 15 in their 50s; four in their 40s and two in their 30s.

(The Richmond Observer erroneously reported Wednesday that one of the two people who died were in their 50s. The RO regrets the error.)

Of the county’s deaths, 94 have been at a hospital, 23 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, one death was that of an African American man, the other of a Caucasian woman. Both died at a hospital and were in their 60s.

There have now been 70 COVID-related deaths this year, including 13 in February and 23 in January. Thus far, 21 have been reported in August.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 14,152 COVID-related deaths statewide —167 since Wednesday.

During the four-week time period ending Aug. 22, DHHS reports that there were 187 deaths of those under the age of 65 compared to eight vaccinated individuals.

The Health Department reported 31 new cases on Friday. There have been 741 new cases since July 29. The number of current active cases has not been reported since Aug. 4.

Because of the rise in cases, the Rockingham Police Department announced Friday that it will be taking as many reports as possible over the phone, though officers will still respond to emergency traffic in person.

NCDHHS reported 8,105 new cases statewide — making the second consecutive day in recent months with more than 8,000 cases.

Statewide hospitalizations on Thursday jumped by nearly 100 from the previous day to 3,651.

FirstHealth reported that 94 of its 418 patients (22%) were COVID-positive. Of those 18 are vaccinated and 76 are not.

FirstHealth also has 17 COVID patients in ICU (all but two unvaccinated) and all but one of the 10 patients on ventilators are vaccinated.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 16,552 vaccinated residents in Richmond County, according to the Health Department.

Because of limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one authorized for kids aged 12-17, Speight said the Health Department is limiting it to the younger population and giving the Moderna shot to adults. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available through the Health Department.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Health
Richmond County, NC
Coronavirus
Rockingham, NC
Coronavirus
Rockingham, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Race#American Males#Covid#The Health Department#African American#Hispanic#American Indian#Caucasian#Ncdhhs#Firsthealth#Icu#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Rockingham Fire Department

HAMLET — For Calvin White, the 1991 Imperial Foods fire “is very personal.”. Perdue employee treated and released after 'discharge' at Rockingham plant. ROCKINGHAM — A Perdue Farms employee was injured during an incident at the processing plant on Long Drive Tuesday afternoon. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Friday,...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Cooper, Winston-Salem officials address mental health, gun issues after shooting

The shooting death of a student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem this week brought local and state leaders together Thursday in mourning and to recognize the heroism of local police and faculty. Gov. Roy Cooper traveled to Winston Salem for the news conference and took the opportunity to call for more school spending on “wraparound services” and more gun control measures.
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: enviva

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 70 years old and with an arthritic knee, Callie Martin has trouble walking up steps. Enviva donates $2K to BackPack Pals of Richmond County. HAMLET — A Richmond County charity has received another recent donation from a local corporation. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

$100 Summer Card incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine ends Tuesday

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s $100 Summer Card program will end Tuesday, Aug. 31. As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been offering $100 Summer Cards at select locations in various counties across the state. Cards were distributed to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth: Know where to go for COVID-19 testing

PINEHURST — With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the demand for testing is on the rise. FirstHealth emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing. “We encourage people to contact their primary care provider, local health department or a FirstHealth Convenient Care...
Council, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Lumber River Council of Governments, member counties' broadband demand study response deadline extended to Sept. 17

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments in conjunction with its members Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties, and the municipalities therein have been working on a broadband (internet access) demand study aimed at improving broadband availability within the five-county region. The public’s input tool into the study...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Gulledge sworn in as Richmond County Sheriff

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge was sworn in Saturday, 11 days after being approved to fill out the rest of the term of the late James E. Clemmons Jr. The small, private ceremony took place at 2 p.m. at the Richmond County Judicial Center, with Gulledge being sworn in by Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell, with the sheriff joined by his wife, Felisia, and daughter, Carley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy