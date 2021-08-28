Richmond County Health Department reports 2 new COVID deaths, 31 new cases

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Friday announced two more COVID-related deaths.

(The RO did not receive the press release until 8:11 a.m. Saturday.)

The most recent deaths bring the weekly total to seven — two were reported each Monday and Wednesday and one was reported Tuesday — and 124 since April of 2020.

According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 18 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, one Hispanic male, two American Indian males, 40 Caucasian females and 36 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 34 have been 80 or older; 32 have been in their 70s; 37 in their 60s; 15 in their 50s; four in their 40s and two in their 30s.

(The Richmond Observer erroneously reported Wednesday that one of the two people who died were in their 50s. The RO regrets the error.)

Of the county’s deaths, 94 have been at a hospital, 23 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, one death was that of an African American man, the other of a Caucasian woman. Both died at a hospital and were in their 60s.

There have now been 70 COVID-related deaths this year, including 13 in February and 23 in January. Thus far, 21 have been reported in August.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 14,152 COVID-related deaths statewide —167 since Wednesday.

During the four-week time period ending Aug. 22, DHHS reports that there were 187 deaths of those under the age of 65 compared to eight vaccinated individuals.

The Health Department reported 31 new cases on Friday. There have been 741 new cases since July 29. The number of current active cases has not been reported since Aug. 4.

Because of the rise in cases, the Rockingham Police Department announced Friday that it will be taking as many reports as possible over the phone, though officers will still respond to emergency traffic in person.

NCDHHS reported 8,105 new cases statewide — making the second consecutive day in recent months with more than 8,000 cases.

Statewide hospitalizations on Thursday jumped by nearly 100 from the previous day to 3,651.

FirstHealth reported that 94 of its 418 patients (22%) were COVID-positive. Of those 18 are vaccinated and 76 are not.

FirstHealth also has 17 COVID patients in ICU (all but two unvaccinated) and all but one of the 10 patients on ventilators are vaccinated.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 16,552 vaccinated residents in Richmond County, according to the Health Department.

Because of limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one authorized for kids aged 12-17, Speight said the Health Department is limiting it to the younger population and giving the Moderna shot to adults. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available through the Health Department.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.