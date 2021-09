Ease into the holiday weekend with summer sendoffs, live music, and even a dinosaur sighting. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. Experience what it’s like to be inside the masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh during the final days of Beyond Van Gogh in Austin. The show uses projection technology to transform spaces into a journey through Van Gogh’s work, with glimpses into his dreams, thoughts, and words. Step into Van Gogh’s world at Circuit of the Americas through September 5.