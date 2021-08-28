Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

19th century sound home to be demolished and replaced, neighbors decry plan as ‘sacrilegious’

By Johanna F. Still
portcitydaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON –– Only a handful of sound-dwelling bygones remain, hugging the city’s crawling marshes. Evidence of the aristocratic, 18th-to-19th-century summer homes is scarce, threatened by the elements and anthropogenic forces of modern development pressure. Where Greenville Sound Road dead-ends emerges Shandy Hall, an unassuming relic tucked behind handsome moss-covered oaks....

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Long Shots#Neighborly#Summer Home#Tongue Groove#Uncw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy