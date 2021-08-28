Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto, northern Lee and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Olga to near Palmona Park to near Pineland. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Palmona Park, Babcock Webb Wma, Charleston Park, Olga, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Buckingham, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Pine Island Center, Burnt Store Marina, Murdock, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Cleveland and Grove City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH