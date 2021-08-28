Cancel
Vernon County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.5 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.

alerts.weather.gov

