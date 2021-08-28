Police: Girl accidentally shot & killed in southwest Memphis

Police are investigating after they said a girl was accidentally shot and killed Friday night in southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Boxtown Rd. just after 9:00 p.m. Friday. They found a girl shot. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was accidental.

They have not said how the shooting happened or released any other information on the girl.