Investors and financial advisers are very likely to have ETFs in their investment portfolios. They serve as an investment similar to stocks as the value fluctuates each day. Exchange-traded funds tend to hold stocks, bonds, commodities and even currencies. This more liquid investment is a must-have for many investors, but in recent months ESG ETFs have gained more interest. ESG ETFs contain investments related to solving social issues in the country, such as racial disparities and better health care. They are also in support of ways the environment can be restored and the improvement of the corporate world.