Food & Drinks

All American Rib Cook Off

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for the 4th Annual All American Rib Cookoff ! The event will feature over 25 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attendees will enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, a super fun kids zone, and more.

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Food & Drinks
Hammett, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Get Ready to Feast at This Mac & Cheese Cook Off

Mac & cheese lovers, rejoice! Cold Springs Winery in Hammett, ID is where you want to be on Saturday, August 21st for a smokin' pulled pork feed and mac & cheese cook-off. Pulled pork sandwiches with and balsamic cucumber salads will be served between 4 and 5 pm, along with mac & cheese dishes prepared by mac & cheese cook-off competitors.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

KJAM Makin’ Bacon Cook-Off 2021

You have a chance to win $350 cash prize for your best BACON dish!. Deadline for the registration application and entry fee is September 10, 2021 at 12-noon. You can either download the registration form above or stop into the KJAM Radio studios to pick-up a registration form. Registration form and entry fee can be dropped off or mailed to KJAM Radio, 101 S Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Barbecue cook-off to add new category for 2022 RodeoHouston

It’s still half a year away but the organizers of RodeoHouston’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest have been hard at work planning for a surfeit of smoky excitement for the barbecue cook-off set for Feb. 24-26, 2022. After a two-year absence, the beloved cookoff promises to offer smoked meat fans even...
RestaurantsLima News

Say cheese! Pizza from three American regions

New York pizza isn’t Chicago pizza, which isn’t California pizza. Each region has its own signature style, its own unique way of making pizza. It can be hard to believe they’re all variations on the same theme. And none of the styles is precisely what you’d get in Italy, the...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Blount County teens win Great American Seafood Cook Off: 4H Edition

A couple of Blount County cousins won first place in a national 4H cook-off in Louisiana this month with a Smoky Mountain Shrimp and Grits dish packed with Tennessee flavor. Meredith Hoffman and Haysen Hayes both have culinary interests and work so well together she signed him up for the Great American Seafood Cook-Off: 4H Edition to meet the application deadline while he was on vacation.
Food & DrinksKTVN.com

First Day Of The Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Off

The Rib Cook-Off is back and Wednesday was their first day since 2019 after the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year the pitmasters and their crews are ready to get back behind the grill and serve the hungry customers seeking out some juicy ribs. Matthew Meyer, pitmaster...
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Cookbook Crush: Everyday Entertaining

Elizabeth Van Lierde's debut cookbook will make you want to break out your "good plates" and fire up the group chat. Gathering-remember that? While the pandemic has changed how we get together, it’s certainly driven home what’s most important: being with the people who make you smile the widest. The setting just may not be at a fancy restaurant or a crowded bar. But as we head into Labor Day Weekend, I’m more excited than ever to have my people over and sharpen my hosting skills.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Beer in America—Ranked!

Though overall sales dropped in 2020, the American beer market was still valued at over $94 billion last year, according to the Brewer's Association. Beer has been a ubiquitous part of the American story since the earliest days and continues to be one of our nation's most popular drinks today. As such, any ranking of the best beers in America is sure to create controversy. So we're creating this list with taste as only one of many factors taken into account, and with things like sales volume, quality of ingredients, awards won, and other metrics all weighed as well.
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Firefighters’ Chili Cook Off, fundraiser returning to San Mateo Saturday

The San Mateo Consolidated Firefighter’s Association Chili Cook Off is returning to spice up San Mateo’s Central Park this Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event draws teams from across San Mateo County to compete for attendees’ taste buds and bragging rights for who can concoct the tastiest chili. All proceeds of this heated competition and tasty fundraiser go to supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Liberal, KSLiberal First

Cook-off to be part of Duck Race Festival 2021

For two decades, the Liberal Chamber of Commerce has hosted its annual Duck Race Festival, and along with that event for many years has been Seward County United Way’s Chili Cookoff. The COVID-19 pandemic put many events either on hold or canceled them altogether, including both the Duck Race and...
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Dove hunters compete in World Championship Dove Cook-Off

While many dove hunters bring their birds home to cook anyways, earlier on Saturday the best of the best got together for the World Championship Dove Cook-Off in front of Sprague’s Sports in Yuma. The post Dove hunters compete in World Championship Dove Cook-Off appeared first on KYMA.
Flossmoor, ILhfchronicle.com

Flossmoor Fest, Fall Fest with Chili Cook-off sure to delight

Homewood and Flossmoor are in the mood to party! Join the fun at Flossmoor Fest on Sept. 11 and Homewood’s Fall Fest on Sept. 25. Flossmoor Fest starts at noon following the Hidden Gem Half Marathon race. Enjoy various musical entertainment, a host of activities for kids and food selections from local restaurants.
Kailua, HIstaradvertiser.com

Fan-favorite ribs

Nearly a quarter century after opening its doors to diners across Oahu, Big City Diner still serves as the go-to Hawaiian-style destination for fresh, hearty — and healthy — meals served in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. The iconic eatery has made a lasting impression on multiple generations of diners since...
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

The Best Oven Mitts for All of Your Cooking and Baking Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you make a lot of casseroles, do a lot of baking, or simply like to roast vegetables, you know how important it is to have good oven mitts. Whether you're taking a sheet pan out of the oven, moving a Dutch oven from one burner to another, or grilling kebabs, you'll want a reliable pair of oven gloves or mitts to protect your hands from the heat. When shopping for oven mitts, look for iterations made from thick, flexible materials. "The thick material is necessary for heat resistance, and the flexibility is important because you want to be able to handle many different sizes and shapes of baking vessels," Andrea Prunella, executive pastry chef of Chip City in New York City, says. Additionally, if you can find a pair of oven mitts long enough to reach your elbows, that will help you from getting wrist burns (ouch).
NFLSeattle Times

As fall beckons, make these easy crockpot ribs to kick off football season

Football season in Texas, where I grew up, is a whole different beast. We often joke, “it’s not a sport, it’s a religion.” With football comes tailgating. Fans from all over the nation come together to eat good food, watch football and trash talk each other. I remember going to...
Malibu, CAmalibumag.com

New Details Released About 2021 Chili Cook-Off

The beloved 39th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off is returning for the first time post-pandemic. The event, presented by the Malibu Boys and Girls Club, takes place Labor Day Weekend from Friday, September 3rd to Monday, September 6th. Complete with returning favorites and new attractions, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off has an exciting line-up of activities for fair-goers.

