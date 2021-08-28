Kids benefit from 1st 'Back 2 School Jam' event in Greensburg

Eleven-year-old Aujanae McCreary is looking forward her first day at Greensburg Salem Middle School on Wednesday, and what’s a better way to prepare than picking out your own book bag with classmates and getting your face painted?

McCreary was among several dozen children who took advantage of the first “Back 2 School Jam” event Saturday. It was sponsored by Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg and Excela Health System in a parking lot at the Greensburg hospital. Greensburg police and Smail Automotive also were sponsors.

“I just graduated from the sixth grade last year and will have my first day in the middle school this week. I’m really looking forward to it,” McCreary said.

“This is a lot of fun,” she said as she picked out a backpack with her friend, Brooklyn White, 12, also of Greensburg.

The event that included food, games, music, school supply giveaways and a dunk tank was the idea of the non-denominational Greensburg church’s youth leader and minister, Jared Thompson.

He said the event was to celebrate the return to school for all children, no matter their school district, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We have 131 backpacks and 90 kids who preregistered. But we’ll make sure anyone who doesn’t get any school supplies today will get one,” Thompson said.

Kelsey Baird, a church parishioner, was cooking hot dogs and hamburgers in heat that had already reached the high 80s by late morning on the way to topping 90 degrees, according to forecasters. But Baird didn’t mind.

“This is a really great event and the kids here are having a great time,” she said.

Parkview Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr. said the event was all part of being involved in the community.

“The mission of our church is to give back,” Jones said, “And with the help of our many sponsors who helped us out today, we’re doing that.”

In addition to the school supplies, children were enjoying free cotton candy, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn and slushies.

”We’re just trying to give back and be involved in our community,” Thompson said.