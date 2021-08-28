Cancel
General Motors May Invest More In Egypt

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors may be looking to expand its operations in Egypt. According to a recent report from the Egyptian business publication Enterprise, General Motors President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Luay Al Shurafa, recently met with Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea to discuss a possible expansion by General Motors in the region. The discussions included dialogue pertaining to how the automaker’s expansion plans could complement Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s desire to increase car exports and localize electric vehicle production.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 1

