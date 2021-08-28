Cancel
Becca Kufrin Sets the Record Straight About Her and Blake Horstmann's Current Status

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecca Kufrin would like to correct the record when it comes to her and Blake Horstmann's pre-Bachelor in Paradise status. ICYMI, Blake recently did an interview for the Real Life with Kate Casey podcast in which he revealed he and Becca had been talking before she left for her stint on the current season of BiP and said that he "would be willing to talk" to her about possibly rekindling their romance (Blake was the runner-up on Becca's season of The Bachelorette in 2018).

Becca Kufrin
Blake Horstmann
