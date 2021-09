The new Saints Row game has just been announced, and as you may already know, it's a complete reboot. Different characters, a different setting — the lot. But despite this rebirth, the gameplay that we've seen suggests that this is still Saints Row, in all of its goofy glory. Now, we're not talking Saints Row IV here — it's not that absurd. Instead, the footage we saw reminded us of Saints Row: The Third; reasonably grounded, but with a cartoonish edge. Like Saturday morning Grand Theft Auto.