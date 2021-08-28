Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Film Festival to Host Panel on Need for Refugee Status for Afghan Filmmakers Under Taliban Rule

By Nick Vivarelli
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NImF_0bfpKXGR00

The upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to become a focal point for discussion on the crisis underway in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists in general as the Taliban take power.

As previously reported by Variety, Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who is the first woman president of the country’s national film entity Afghan Film –– and made a recent appeal as she escaped from Kabul about the return of Taliban rule and the potential death knell for the country’s fledgeling but vibrant film community –– is headed to the Lido. Venice has now announced an official panel to be held on Sept. 4 on “the need to create humanitarian corridors and guarantee that [Afghan] filmmakers and other artists will be granted the status of political refugees, allowing [them] to leave the country in addition to concerns about their future and the need to help them get settled once they reach Europe,” the fest said in a statement.

The Venice panel marks the first initiative taken by the fest’s parent organization, the Venice Biennale, dedicated to the Afghan crisis. Karimi will be joined on the Venice panel by Afghan documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, who will also be on the Lido to present the project “Kabul Melody” at the Venice market.

The panel, to be moderated by Italian journalist Giuliano Battiston, who is an Afghanistan specialist, will also comprise Rotterdam International Film Festival artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic; Orwa Nyrabia, who is the artistic director of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam; European Film Academy (EFA) president Mike Downey; and Matthijs Wouter Knol, who is the EFA’s executive director. They are all board members of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), which was launched in Venice last year.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Taliban#Refugees#Italian#European Film Academy#Efa#Icfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesVariety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
MoviesVariety

‘Promises’ Review: Isabelle Huppert’s Morally Conflicted Mayor Carries a Worthy But Lukewarm Political Drama

At the outset of “Promises,” protagonist Clémence Collombet is not an obvious fit for the talents of its leading lady. A former doctor turned mayor of an impoverished town on the outskirts of Paris, now reaching the end of her political career, she’s a decent, conscientious woman who has done a respectable job in office, but doesn’t seem blessed with great ambition or imagination.
MoviesVariety

Im Sang-Soo’s ‘Heaven’ to Open Busan Film Festival

“Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness,” directed by leading South Korean filmmaker Im Sang-soo, has been set at the opening night title of next month’s Busan International Film Festival (Oct. 6-15, 2021.) The film was previously selected by the Cannes festival for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to...
SocietyVoice of America

Afghans Living in India Demand Refugee Status After Taliban Takeover

Hundreds of Afghans living in India are demanding refugee status from the United Nations refugee agency, saying that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has ended their chances of returning home. Anjana Pasricha visited an Afghan protest that began this week in the Indian capital. Camera: Sayed Masoud Najem Video editor:...
WorldBBC

Afghan music school falls silent under Taliban rule

Imagine being afraid for your safety because you have been learning to play the piano or sitar. This is what students and staff at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) are now facing, after the Taliban said they would ban music following their takeover of the country. The doors of the celebrated school are closed, and its hallways have fallen silent.
Worldwmleader.com

Afghan Filmmaker Sahraa Karimi to Travel to Venice to Keep High Alert

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who was at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 with female-centric drama “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,” will soon be traveling back to the fest to raise awareness about the plight of filmmakers in her country after the Taliban’s reclamation of power. Karimi is also head of state-run...
MoviesPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Venice opens film festival with caution, history

VENICE — Venice’s central place in the history of pandemics provides the backdrop to this year’s Venice Film Festival. In an early screening Tuesday, Italian director Andre Segre presents a documentary shot last year showing how Venice organizers managed to stage the first and only in-person international film festival during the first year of the pandemic. For Venice, it was nothing new, since for centuries the city has helped provide the baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics.
Travelimdb.com

Venice Film Festival Boasts Glitz and the Goods

Venice this year has the goods and the glitz with a star-studded lineup packed with hotly anticipated titles such as Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” alongside more esoteric titles. It’s likely to make the Lido a place to reignite theatrical and bolster its standing as an awards season kingmaker.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

The 6 Buzziest Titles of the Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival, the longest-running film fest in Europe, kicks off on Wednesday after successfully executing a tamer, smaller affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. La Biennale di Venezia, as it’s called in Italy, will look to mirror the success of the Cannes Film Festival, which was able to bring the glitz and glamour back to the French Riviera earlier this summer.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Hand of God,’ ‘Belle,’ ‘Nitram’ in BFI London Film Festival Official Competition

The 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival has revealed the eight films in its official competition. The competition titles include a few films currently playing at the Venice Film Festival, including Michelangelo Frammartino’s “Il Buco” (Italy-Germany-France), Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” (Italy) Harry Wootliff’s “True Things” (U.K.) and Michel Franco’s “Sundown” (Mexico-France-Sweden). Films that bowed at Cannes also make an appearance in the competition, including Mamoru Hosoda’s “Belle” (Japan), Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram” (Australia), Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s “Lingui” (Chad-France-Germany-Belgium) and Panah Panahi’s (Hit The Raad” (Iran). The winner will be chosen by the official competition jury, the members of which...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jerusalem Film Festival Crowns Winners: ‘Compartment No. 6’ Takes Best International Film

The Jerusalem Film Festival has named the winners from its various competition strands this year, with Juho Kuosmanen’s Finnish drama Compartment No. 6 winning Best Film in the international competition. “Compartment No. 6 is a cross-cultural road movie – entertaining, clever, and remarkably endearing. This is free cinema, released from confinements, where an entire world exists within a cramped train car and where impossible connections are forged between people from different borders and cultures,” said the jury, which was comprised of Ari Folman, Nili Feller and Shai Goldman. A special mention was also given to Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee. Compartment No. 6...
MoviesPosted by
WWD

A Guide to the 2021 Venice Film Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 Venice Film Festival is going forward in-person next month with a lengthy list of major films making their debuts. The 78th annual Venice Film Festival will premiere some of the year’s most talked-about films, including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” which casts Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded sci-fi film, “Dune,” and Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos'Wannabe' Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls' Success Although his highly anticipated...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Venice Film Festival reclaims its illustrious reputation.

The Venice Film Festival reclaims its illustrious reputation. The Venice Film Festival returns to the limelight on Wednesday with an international lineup of blockbuster and auteur films, as well as Hollywood’s jet-set. The world’s oldest film festival, held on the gorgeous, beach-lined Lido, will try to reclaim some of the...
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Stars Return For Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival opened in style on Wednesday with Penelope Cruz the first of many stars to grace the Lido's red carpet, as cinephiles prepare for a spectacular line-up despite continued Covid restrictions. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival is seen as an essential...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival Unveils 8 Competition Titles

The 65th BFI London Film Festival has unveiled the eight movies in its competition program, from which the winner of the best film award will be chosen. The titles are Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, Harry Wootliff’s True Things, Belle from Mamoru Hosoda, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, Panah Panahi’s Hit the Road, Michel Franco’s Sundown and Lingui, The Sacred Bonds from Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. “The 2021 nominated films showcase an incredible range of filmmaking talent from across the world,” organizers said Friday. “Eleven countries are represented across the producers and co-producers. The films also represent thrilling thematic breadth — from...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Rhino’ Helmer Oleh Sentsov Reflects on Life After Prison

Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov will mark the second anniversary of his release from Russian imprisonment this month as his new film, “Rhino,” plays in the closing slot in the Horizons section at the Venice Film Festival. Sentsov, who was seized by Russian security officials after the annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea Crimea territory in 2014 and flown to Russia to be put on trial at a military court on terrorism charges he vigorously denied, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars. An international campaign for his freedom galvanized film industry people from Hollywood A-listers to European directors, such as Wim Wenders, and...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Afghan filmmakers at Venice fear loss of identity, culture

Afghan female filmmakers who fled the Taliban begged the world to not forget the Afghan people and to support its artists, warning Saturday that a country without culture will eventually lose its identity.The Venice Film Festival organized a panel discussion Saturday to give a platform to Sahraa Karimi, the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization, and documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, who is presenting a project at the Venice film market fair.Karimi choked up while telling reporters about her own escape — in which she had just hours to decide whether to stay or leave — and all...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Venice Film Festival: Miu Miu Presents Latest Women’s Tales, Directed by Tunisian Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania

Click here to read the full article. Miu Miu has tapped director Kaouther Ben Hania for its newest short film as part of Women’s Tales, its series created for and by women. “When Miu Miu asked me to do this short, I automatically thought about a teenager story, a young girl’s story,” said Ben Hania.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look at the Costumes of 'Cruella' The Tunisian filmmaker is no stranger to telling compelling, female-led stories, as seen in 2017’s “Beauty and the Dogs,” selected for the Cannes Film...

Comments / 0

Community Policy