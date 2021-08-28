Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett’s Daughter’s Drawing Of Him Has Him ‘Borderline Crying’

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Thomas Rhett shared a song that his daughter, Willa Gray, recorded.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderline#Drawing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswivr1017.com

Thomas Rhett Gives Credit To His Wife’s Wisdom For ‘Country Again’

Thomas Rhett has often referred to his wife, Lauren as the one that keeps him calm when he most needs it. And when the pandemic began, he really needed it. He says taking her advice is how he came to write “Country Again.” TR tells us more: “The first 30, 40 days of quarantine I was freaking out cause I did not know what to do. You know, I was like, ‘We’re supposed to be in rehearsal. We’re supposed to be on the road. We’re supposed to be doing this.’ And my wife was like, ‘Honey, I think you have to just realize that you can’t do this right now. So, maybe why don’t you just take a step back and live some life and then go try to write again.’ And so, I literally didn’t write a song for almost two months, which is the longest I’ve ever gone, I think, in my whole life. And when I came back, the very first song I wrote was ‘Country Again’.” :25 (OC: first song I wrote was “Country Again.”)
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

QYK Has Your LAST CHANCE To Win Thomas Rhett Tickets

QYK is excited to welcome Thomas Rhett back to Tampa w/ special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett. They will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 4th, 2021. We want to send you to the show!. Starting Monday, August 30th through Friday, September 4th, you...
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw’s New Video Will Star His Daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his Here On Earth album, which was released last summer. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw. The video will premiere on...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

Gwen Stefani posts family photo with Blake and all her kids for son's 13th birthday

The mother of three just celebrated her middle child's 13th birthday with her family and it looks like they had an absolute blast. The singer, who has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, sent Zuma two sweet Instagram shout-outs over the weekend to commemorate the major milestone. In an Instagram story that has since expired, the 51-year-old wished her baby boy a happy birthday and shared the most adorable family photo.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Carrie Underwood is A wanted Woman These Days

Dan + Shay are definitely releasing a song with country superstar Carrie Underwood!!! Lucky boys. The duo started teasing fans on social media with eye emojis alongside Carrie Underwood’s name, which of course had fans freaking out!. On Monday, (Aug, 30) they shared a photo of themselves with Carrie from...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being a mom to her two young sons, and leads a blissful life with them and husband Mike Fisher. But what many peopel don't realise is that her happy family didn't come without sorrow. The country singer had a heartbreaking journey before welcoming her...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Robin Roberts leaving Good Morning America?

ROBIN Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for being the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. In 2021, Roberts, made history by becoming the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!. 2. Robin Roberts has been the co-anchor for Good Morning America since 2005Credit:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy