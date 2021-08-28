College football scores, schedule, games today: Illinois and UCLA impress, plus NCAA top 25 rankings

Real, live college football will be played on Saturday, which means it's time to take a look at some investment possibilities. Week Zero will provide a nice appetizer for folks who have been itching to make a wager on FBS college football games for the first time since January. In two of the biggest games of the day, Nebraska will take on Illinois on Saturday afternoon, while Chip Kelly's UCLA squad will follow that up with a home game against Hawaii as the 2021 season begins.