New Hartford, NY

CNY ambulance collides with minivan, injured EMT treats patient

By Anne Hayes
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
New Hartford, N.Y. – An ambulance collided with a minivan in New Hartford while transporting a patient with a cardiac issue, police said. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Vineall ambulance was traveling east on Route 5 with its emergency lights and sirens on when a Chrysler minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance into the Maribito gas station, according to a news release from New Hartford Police.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com
