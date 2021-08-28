CNY ambulance collides with minivan, injured EMT treats patient
New Hartford, N.Y. – An ambulance collided with a minivan in New Hartford while transporting a patient with a cardiac issue, police said. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Vineall ambulance was traveling east on Route 5 with its emergency lights and sirens on when a Chrysler minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance into the Maribito gas station, according to a news release from New Hartford Police.www.syracuse.com
