Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University goes to top Covid alert level: Requires more mask wearing

By Anne Hayes
 7 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University today announced it has raised its Covid-19 alert level to the top level of red, requiring more people to wear masks. The university elevated the mask requirements due to a notable increase in Covid-19 cases reported in Onondaga County, university officials said today in messages to students and staff. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that a rise of cases in the county represents a notable departure from recent trends.

