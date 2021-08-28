Syracuse University goes to top Covid alert level: Requires more mask wearing
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University today announced it has raised its Covid-19 alert level to the top level of red, requiring more people to wear masks. The university elevated the mask requirements due to a notable increase in Covid-19 cases reported in Onondaga County, university officials said today in messages to students and staff. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that a rise of cases in the county represents a notable departure from recent trends.www.syracuse.com
