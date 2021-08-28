Community notebook
This New York City-style flea market begins at 8 a.m. in Moore Park with a focus on vintage and antique goods along with fashion clothing. The Westfield Farmers and Artisans Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p .m. at Moore P ark, 23 Elm St., Westfield. Shoppers find locally grown produce, meats, jarred products, baked goods, arts, crafts, published literary works by local authors. Prepared foods and beverages available. For more information, visit westfieldny.com/farmers-artisans-market/westfield-farmers-artisans-market.www.observertoday.com
