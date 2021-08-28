Cancel
Oregon State

Record low numbers of steelhead returning to Columbia River

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Record low numbers of steelhead are returning to the Columbia River this year, prompting conservationists and anglers alike to call for a halt to recreational fishing for the sea-run fish. As of this week, just 29,000 steelhead passed the Bonneville Dam since July 1 — the...

Economyflyfisherman.com

Worst Steelhead Returns in History

West Coast fly fishers are braced for what could be the worst fall steelhead season ever. As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, only 35,106 steelhead had been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, and just 780 at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. The five-year average on that date is 67,973 and 2,679, respectively.
Salem, ORArgus Observer Online

Emergency fishing closures begin Sept. 1 due to low steelhead returns

SALEM — In response to extremely low returns to date of Columbia Basin upriver summer steelhead, ODFW is adopting additional emergency rules to increase protections for wild summer steelhead in certain Oregon Columbia River tributaries. Passage counts of summer steelhead at Bonneville Dam from July 1 through Aug. 26 are...
Eagle Creek, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Pika population bounces back in Columbia River Gorge

Pika populations are thriving after the Eagle Creek Fire of 2017, according to research by the Oregon Zoo. No hamsters aren't overrunning the Columbia River Gorge, but it might seem that way as fluffy, small mammals known for their high-pitched squeaks are making a comeback following the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire. Pika, which are related to rabbits but smaller, with short rounded ears, are thriving within the Gorge, according to studies conducted by the Oregon Zoo's Cascade Pika Watch. In 2018 and 2019, summer volunteers collected more than 2,600 hours of data on the pika. Volunteers found a positive trend post-fire, with populations growing and nearing pre-2017 numbers. The trend is encouraging as the pika in the Gorge are different from others around the globe. Usually the species live at elevations between 8,000-14,000 feet, making their presence at such a low elevation unique. Pika can be easy to miss while hiking, with brown fur blending into their rocky habitats. Instead, keep your ears open and listen for those distinct squeaks. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Multnomah County, ORChannel 6000

Crash near Vista House closes E Historic Columbia River Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver careened off an embankment and landed on the road below Monday near the Vista House on East Historic Columbia River Highway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said there was only one car involved in the crash, and the driver was taken to...
Washington Statethefreepress.ca

Conservation groups work to protect salmon in the Columbia River

Shuswap councillor, Mark Thomas, has worked on reintroducing salmon to the Columbia River for twenty years. Currently, he is the chair of the Columbia River Salmon Reintroduction Initiative’s (CRSRI) executive working group. The CRSRI consists of the executive working group, the technical working group the implementation team, the interim Indigenous...
