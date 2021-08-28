Record low numbers of steelhead returning to Columbia River

Pika populations are thriving after the Eagle Creek Fire of 2017, according to research by the Oregon Zoo. No hamsters aren't overrunning the Columbia River Gorge, but it might seem that way as fluffy, small mammals known for their high-pitched squeaks are making a comeback following the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire. Pika, which are related to rabbits but smaller, with short rounded ears, are thriving within the Gorge, according to studies conducted by the Oregon Zoo's Cascade Pika Watch. In 2018 and 2019, summer volunteers collected more than 2,600 hours of data on the pika. Volunteers found a positive trend post-fire, with populations growing and nearing pre-2017 numbers. The trend is encouraging as the pika in the Gorge are different from others around the globe. Usually the species live at elevations between 8,000-14,000 feet, making their presence at such a low elevation unique. Pika can be easy to miss while hiking, with brown fur blending into their rocky habitats. Instead, keep your ears open and listen for those distinct squeaks. {loadposition sub-article-01}