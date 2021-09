These days, social media smack talk might be the only offense the former UFC champion has left. Conor McGregor has gotten the best out of Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier once before. Unfortunately for McGregor, that was back in 2014. Since then, McGregor and Poirier have met in the octagon twice, with McGregor getting absolutely demolished in their two most recent affairs. McGregor vs. Poirier 2 was an absolute bloodbath, where McGregor looked like less than a shell of his former self. Poirier relentlessly attacked his legs, and McGregor lost his entire offense within a matter of minutes.