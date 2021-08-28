Cancel
Fresno, CA

Pedestrian seriously injured in northwest Fresno hit-and-run

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago

A man is recovering from some serious injuries after a truck hit him and sped off in northwest Fresno.

Police are searching for that driver.

Officers responded to the crash at Jennifer and Shaw Avenues just before midnight on Friday.

Police say the man had been walking in the road when the truck hit him.

They didn't clarify if the victim was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the collision.

The man suffered some broken ribs and a collapsed lung but is expected to survive.

The suspect's truck is dark-colored and was last seen speeding eastbound on Shaw Avenue.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

