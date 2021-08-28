Edward Rogers showcases evocative new songs at Cutting Room

If you’re anything like me, summer has zoomed on by and burnt a hole in your wallet. Luckily I can recoup the cost of the iced coffees by writing up some of the week’s best songs for you to enjoy. Best of all, it’s free. I will admit, Amber Mark’s manifestation of luxury on “Foreign Things” is calling my name. Furrows’ “Grey Cities” brings us right back down to reality, looking upon the remnants of Earth’s natural order. If that’s too much, blow off some steam with the brooding anthem “Vexed” by The Bug featuring Moor Mother. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself, although it might be good to start making iced coffee at home. Sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite scheduled song recommendations from your friends at Paste.