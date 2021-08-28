Cancel
New York City, NY

Edward Rogers showcases evocative new songs at Cutting Room

By CINDY STAGOFF
njarts.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — On Aug. 26, indie pop singer-songwriter Edward Rogers and his band played to a packed crowd at The Cutting Room to celebrate the release of his eighth studio album, Catch a Cloud. The British-born, New York-based Rogers’ evocative, intimate songs and elegant delivery were enhanced not only by his stellar band (Sal Maida, Don Piper, James Mastro, Konrad Meissner) but also by a guest appearance by George Usher. One of the evening’s highlights was “Commodore Hotel” (see video below), with Usher on piano. The haunting track from Rogers’ 2008 album You Haven’t Been Where I’ve Been also appears on Usher’s 2017 release, The End and the Beginning, 1990-2009.

www.njarts.net

Comments / 0

 

