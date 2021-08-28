Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCQ2H_0bfpIcnc00

The Philadelphia Phillies (64-64) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-86) Saturday for the third game of their four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

These teams split the first two games with Arizona winning the opener 8-7 and Philly winning Friday 7-6 in extra innings.

Season series: D-Backs lead 4-1.

RHP Humberto Meija makes his second start for the D-Backs. Meija earned a no-decision in his first start Monday with 5 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 BB and 7 K in Arizona’s 6-5 loss at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Kyle Gibson gets the nod for the Phillies. Gibson is 9-5 with a 3.06 ERA (144 IP, 49 ER), 1.21 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.1 K/9 in 23 starts and one relief appearance for Philly and the Texas Rangers.

  • Last outing: Win, 7-4, with 8 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB and 3 K Sunday at the San Diego Padres.
  • Gibson lost at the D-Backs Aug. 17, 3-2, with a stat line of 6 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 BB and 5 K.
  • Stats since joining Philly: 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA (31 IP, 13 ER), 1.32 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 5.5 K/9 in four starts and one bullpen outing.

Diamondbacks at Phillies odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:32 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Diamondbacks +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Phillies -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-130) | Phillies -1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 1

Money line (ML)

PASS.

Even though I “lean” Philly -205 is too expensive given their 3-7 record over the last 10 games, which includes them getting swept in a three-game series at Arizona from Aug. 17-19.

I also don’t see a lot of value in backing the D-Backs in this spot because the Phillies have a winning record at home and against righty starters.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

“LEAN” to the PHILLIES -1.5 (+105) for a half unit only because there’s “reverse line movement” in the betting market as both the pros and the Joes are taking Philly’s run line but the line is moving in Arizona’s direction.

The D-Backs are just 10-15 ATS as road underdogs facing a righty starter with a minus-22.2% return on investment and an average score of 3.9-6.4.

Arizona’s bullpen is the only one in the majors that has a lower WAR than Philly’s and the D-Backs relievers also rank dead-last in left-on-base percentage and FIP.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the UNDER 8.5 (-102) for a half unit because the presumed “sharp” money in the market is backing the Under while the public is betting the Over according to Pregame.com.

Typically, in sports betting, it’s wiser to follow the money especially when it’s flowing in the opposite direction as the crowd.

Furthermore, the most runs Gibson has allowed in a start for the Phillies was the 3 earned runs he surrendered in his last outing against Arizona. I’m expecting him to put together a quality start against an Arizona lineup that has the fourth-fewest wRC+ in MLB.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Fantasy Baseball#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Citizens Bank Park#The D Backs#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Texas Rangers#The San Diego Padres#Philly#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Diamondbacks 1 Money#Fip#Pregame Com#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: September 3 Update

We have entered the final month of the 2021 season. Welcome to September, where dreams are realized and dashed just as quickly. The Mets continue to be a debacle and the Yankees are rolling toward a playoff berth. Baseball is always interesting in New York!. But the question remains: who...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Patience or Panic 09/02: Nolan Arenado, The Chicago White Sox

Welcome back to Patience or Panic! It is now September and we are in the stretch run of the season. Playoff races are getting tighter and everyone is on edge waiting to see how things shake out. For this week’s edition of Patience or Panic we’re once again looking at an entire team that is firmly in the playoffs already, but has some concerns of late, as well as an individual from a team trying to sneak in via the second wild card spot.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Pirates at White Sox

The Dog Days of summer are officially behind us as we flip the calendar from #AugustAbreu to #SeptemberSheets. (OK, fine, I’ll admit that it’s premature to make a catchy alliterative hashtag for Gavin Sheets, but you can’t blame a girl for trying to manifest some positivity.) In a tale as old as time, MLB fans everywhere will celebrate September’s arrival by participating in the time-honored tradition of arguing about which players have been called up to help push their clubs across the finish line. Welcome, my friends, to the home stretch.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Kyle Schwarber ‘Wants To Win,’ And He Showed That Vs. Indians

At the trade deadline, there were plenty of raised eyebrows when the Red Sox traded for Kyle Schwarber. And some were brave enough to ask the question: while there was no doubt the former Washington Nationals slugger could pack a punch at the plate, how would Schwarber — who was injured, to boot — fit into a Boston lineup that had a workable outfield rotation but needed help at first base?
MLBpostsouth.com

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (76-59) and Tampa Bay Rays (84-49) wrap up a four-game set Thursday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network). Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Rays lead 9-6.
MLBDaily Tribune

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox odds, expert picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (67-64) and Boston Red Sox (77-59) open a three-game set Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Indians vs. Red Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions. Indians RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA) makes his 18th...
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 9/2/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Heyman: Dodgers still have advantage over Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are a game away from sweeping the San Fransisco Giants and are within three games of the top slot in the National League. Are the Brewers the best team in the NL? Jon Heyman from the MLB Network and Audacy Sports joined the Big Show Radio Network and said not so fast.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Thursday 9/2/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBESPN

Luzardo scheduled to start for Miami against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (69-64, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-79, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-5, 2.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 7.19 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) LINE: Marlins +125, Phillies -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBSportsGrid

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Friday 9/3/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there’s a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else’s is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it’s because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you’ve found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 9/3/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox claim infielder Taylor Motter off waivers from Rockies

Motter, who turns 32 later this month, had been designated for assignment by Colorado on Monday after appearing in just 13 games for the team since having his contract selected on August 10. In those 13 games, the right-handed hitter went just 3-for-20 (.150) at the plate with two runs...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, veteran IF Ruben Tejada agree to minor league deal

The White Sox agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Ruben Tejada, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. He’ll join their Triple-A club this weekend. Now 31 years old, Tejada is best known for his time with the Mets, with whom he spent the 2010-15 and 2019 seasons. In parts of seven years in Queens, Tejada slashed .254/.328/.322 while logging considerable time at each of shortstop, second base and third base. He’s also had brief stints with the Cardinals, Giants and Orioles, though he hasn’t been particularly productive at any of those three stops.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Top MLB Plays: Thursday 9/2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CATCHER. Salvador Perez - Kansas City Royals (vs. Cleveland Indians - SP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy