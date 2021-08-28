6 Ways Going Green Can Make You More Profitable

The report “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, By Type (Steel Rims and Composite Rims), By Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Distributed Energy Generation, Data Centers, and Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global flywheel energy storage market is projected to grow from US$ 343.2 Million in 2020 to US$ 660.7 Million by 2029. Increasing automobile sector and use of flywheel energy storage system application over conventional energy source is a factor propelling growth of the global flywheel energy storage system market. In addition, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage is boosting growth of the global flywheel energy storage market over forecast period. Increasing applications of flywheel energy storage system in cloud-base data centers and exploding electrical vehicle sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global flywheel energy storage market.
Comments / 0