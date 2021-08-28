Cancel
NFL

Packers vs. Bills: Live score, notes, observations and highlights from preseason finale

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are finishing up the preseason schedule on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Follow along below for live score, notes, observations and highlights from the contest:

Live score: Bills 19, Packers 0

1 2 3 4 F

GB 0 0 0

BUF 7 6 6

Notes, observations, highlights

– The Packers are sitting 31 players. They sat 30 against the Texans and 32 against the Jets, so this follows the script. Matt LaFleur protected his most important players this summer.

– Jordan Love will start at QB for the Packers. He’s expected to play a half or more.

– Innis Gaines starts the game playing downhill with a tackle right at the line of scrimmage. He’s competing to be one of the backup safeties on the roster.

– Isaac Yiadom beat on third down for a first-down conversion. Couldn’t stick with Gabriel Davis.

– Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed his first nine passes on the first drive.

– Really good rush from Jonathan Garvin, creating a sack of Josh Allen. He needs to pop to win the job as the No. 4 outside linebacker. Chauncey Rivers got credit for the takedown.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS. Isaac Yiadom beat again on third down. Allen to Davis for a 31-yard touchdown. Looked like the Packers were playing Cover-3. Yiadom didn’t have a chance against the post. And there was no pressure.

– Offensive line starters for the Packers, from left to right: Yosh Nijman, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman and Ben Braden.

– Big play. Love to Reggie Begelton for 29 yards. Great post-corner route from Begelton. See below.

– Malik Taylor beats Bills starting corner Tredavious White for a catch. He might have the No. 6 receiver spot locked up.

– The Packers second-team offense looked great on the opening drive. The march didn’t end in points, but Love threw the ball confidently and the run game got going. Plenty of real talent on the field.

– Jace Sternberger missed the block on the blown third-down run at the goal line. The Packers turned the ball over on downs one play later.

– Another missed tackle from Kabion Ento. This is an emerging problem for the receiver-convert. The coverage was poor, too.

– Disruptive play from rookie TJ Slaton on the Bills first run play of the contest.

– Yiadom with good coverage on Emmanuel Sanders on third down.

– Kylin Hill’s feet are so fast. He moves so much like Brandon Jackson.

– A couple of plays against pressure for Jordan Love. One throwaway, one throw with poor accuracy.

– Love the patience from Love on fourth down. Waited for Dominique Dafney to clear into the passing window and made the throw on the run.

– Teaching moment one play later. He tripped in his dropback and threw one up for grabs in the end zone. Easy pick for former Packers defensive back Micah Hyde.

– Ray Wilborn, Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff missed tackles on the Bills’ third drive. Physical mistakes from three guys on the roster bubble. Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles made a nice play to blow up a quick screen.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS. Uphoff got beat by running back Zack Moss for a touchdown on fourth down. Good pressure from Jack Heflin, who hit Allen as he delivered the ball. The extra point snap was botched.

– Jake Hanson, on his first snap, sent the ball at Love’s ankles. One play later, Malik Taylor made a terrific catch along the sideline on a free play. Hanson isn’t making the team. Taylor is.

– Nice block from Cole Van Lanen on Kylin Hill’s run in the two-minute drill. The rookie from Wisconsin has played quality snaps at left guard and right tackle this preseason.

– Jordan Love got the Bills to jump three times in the first half.

– After a delay of game, Love begged the Bills to make another interception in the end zone on third down. He was lucky to avoid a turnover. Yosh Nijman got beat immediately, and Love airmailed the throw on the run.

– An ugly miss from Mason Crosby on a short field goal.

– FIRST HALF THOUGHTS: Love was good for much of the half, but twice he exasperated problems. He can’t let a bad play turn into a really bad play. As expected, the backup defense struggled against Josh Allen and the Bills starters. The first half still provided excellent evaluation tape for the many players on the roster bubble on defense.

– Good throw from Love to convert a third down on the opening drive of the second half. Blitz coming, but he stood tall and delivered.

– Tackle for loss for Jack Heflin. He’s flashing again.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS. Jake Fromm scrambled into the end zone to finish off a long scoring drive. The Packers defense, especially Innis Gaines, acted like Fromm was wearing a “don’t hit” red uniform.

– Bad pitch from Kurt Benkert on fourth down. It was behind Dexter Williams. Killed the timing of the play.

– Remember this name as the Packers build the practice squad next week: Stephen Denmark. He looked like the defense’s best cornerback on Saturday.

– I’m not sure there’s anything Jace Sternberger does well enough to warrant a roster spot come Week 3.

– So, uh, Mason Crosby was brought on to punt in the fourth quarter. Maybe a JK Scott injury? It was a line drive punt resulting in a decent return for the Bills.

– Packers Wire will have a recap posting on the site immediately following the contest.

