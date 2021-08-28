Gardner Minshew's contract with Eagles will pay him $850K in 2021

The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew on Saturday morning and the team’s two backup quarterbacks will only cost upwards of $5 million.

Minshew signed a 4 year, $2,710,884 contract with the Jaguars in 2019, including a $190,884 signing bonus, $190,884 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $677,721.

In 2021, Minshew will earn a base salary of $850,000, while carrying a cap hit of $850,000 according to Over The Cap.

In 2020, Minshew started eight of the nine games he saw action, completing 216 of 327 passes for 16 TDs and a passer rating of 95.9. His passer rating of 95.9 ranks as the second-highest in franchise history by a quarterback with at least 300 attempts.

