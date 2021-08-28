Cancel
Gardner Minshew's contract with Eagles will pay him $850K in 2021

By Glenn Erby
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhqJ6_0bfpITnx00

The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew on Saturday morning and the team’s two backup quarterbacks will only cost upwards of $5 million.

Minshew signed a 4 year, $2,710,884 contract with the Jaguars in 2019, including a $190,884 signing bonus, $190,884 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $677,721.

In 2021, Minshew will earn a base salary of $850,000, while carrying a cap hit of $850,000 according to Over The Cap.

In 2020, Minshew started eight of the nine games he saw action, completing 216 of 327 passes for 16 TDs and a passer rating of 95.9. His passer rating of 95.9 ranks as the second-highest in franchise history by a quarterback with at least 300 attempts.

Eagles' 53-man roster prediction ahead of the final preseason game vs. Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch5Pk_0bfpITnx00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

