Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hudson Card named starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns

By Joe Cook about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu6QV_0bfpIK6e00
Hudson Card competed all camp for the starting quarterback role

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian needed more than the 15 practices held in the spring to determine a starting quarterback from his options of redshirt freshman Hudson Card and junior Casey Thompson. After two scrimmages and several practices in the Longhorns’ preseason camp, Sarkisian has enough data to name a winner to the toughest quarterback battle he has overseen as a head coach.

Sources tell Inside Texas Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns for the season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m., Fox).

Card, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat from the Lake Travis High School factory took more reps with the first team over the week of practice following August 14’s scrimmage. His play, both in practice and the two scrimmages, won over Sarkisian and his “gut,” which Sarkisian stated he would have to trust in this decision.

Card played in two games as a true freshmen: the season-opener versus UTEP and the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl victory versus Colorado. He completed 1-of-3 passes for five yards and rushed four times for 11 yards in those games where the outcome was long decided by the time he saw the field.

The former Under Armour All-American and two-time all-state honoree was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 player in the 2020 class in the rankings composite. He carries a strong passing pedigree, not only from his time at Lake Travis but also from his performance at QB-centric events like The Opening and Elite 11.

Sarkisian’s offense emphasizes protecting the football. Card scored higher marks in that area than Thompson since practice started on August 6.

As a result of his performance during camp, Card earned the starting role for the Longhorns. Card said during the recruiting process Texas was his dream school growing up. Come Sept. 4, his childhood dream of starting at quarterback in Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium will come true.

What of Casey Thompson?

Sarkisian acknowledged the decision would be difficult, considering the skill sets both quarterbacks offer. He also acknowledged having to choose between Card and Thompson was a problem few programs have.

“I’ve always said we’re probably in a better position at the quarterback position than a lot of people, because I really believe we have two guys that can play,” Sarkisian said August 21. “Now, I believe in having a starter and having a backup, but man, when you know I’ve got a backup that can play at a high level and operate our offense the way we want to operate, that’s really a luxury for us.”

“There is a lot of teams that maybe have a returning starter who is a frontline guy, but their backup may not be very capable. We’re in a pretty good position that way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVJWK_0bfpIK6e00
Casey Thompson competed with Hudson Card for the starting role (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Thompson was the second string quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He has appeared in seven games, with his only extended run coming during the 2020 Alamo Bowl when Thompson replaced an injured Ehlinger at the beginning of the second half.

He notched four passing touchdowns and 170 yards through the air, completing 8-of-10 attempts against the Buffaloes. In his career, he is 20-of-29 for 309 yards and six touchdowns.

Though Thompson was edged out by Card, Sarkisian has repeatedly stated his need for both quarterbacks during his first season in Austin.

“The reality of it is for us to have the season that we want and to play 14 some-odd games this fall, we’re probably going to need both guys anyway,” Sarkisian said at Big 12 media days. “To think that one guy is going to just come out of this thing unscathed and clean, probably not realistic.”

“There is a level of concern, but I also know the character of these two guys and the buy-in that they’ve had. This is their team. They both feel like they’re part of this team. I’m not overly concerned with (the runner-up transferring). Could it happen? Yeah, sure it could but it’s not keeping me up at night.”

Thompson has one more year of eligibility remaining after the 2021 season, plus the year of eligibility relief afforded to him by the NCAA. He received his degree in sport management with a minor in business in May.

Cover photo by Will Gallagher for Inside Texas

Comments / 1

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Recruiting#American Football#Inside Texas Card#Utep#All American#The Opening And Elite 11#Buffaloes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsYardbarker

Source: Sarkisian "Leaning Toward" Hudson Card As Longhorns QB1

Just 10 days from their opening kickoff against Louisiana, the Texas Longhorns have yet to officially announce their starting quarterback. However, according to LonghornsCountry.com sources, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is now "leaning toward" starting Lake Travis (Austin, TX) freshman Hudson Card in the season opener. Card had begun to...
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Hudson Card reportedly leads in Texas QB battle

With head coaches wrapping up quarterback competitions all around the country by naming starters, there’s no indication that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has done the same in the battle between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card. And Sarkisian has been clear that he hasn’t have a...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football: Did Steve Sarkisian make right call to name Hudson Card starting QB?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Hudson Card as the team’s starting quarterback. The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center, as he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The team moved on from Tom Herman as head coach and effectively replaced him with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had to make the important decision as to who will start the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Setting realistic expectations for Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas

As each offseason draws to a close, expectations accompany every college football program in the country — some higher than others. They’re generally quite high in Austin, Texas. High enough, at least, that four straight bowl-winning seasons and three ranked finishes, including No. 9 in 2018, wasn’t enough to earn Tom Herman a fifth year on the Forty Acres.
Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian reveals what sets Texas apart from USC, Washington

Steve Sarkisian is set to make his debut as Texas Longhorns head coach Saturday afternoon in Austin against Louisiana. Sarkisian, who spent the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, will be leading his third program. Following a stint as an assistant under Pete Carroll at USC, Sarkisian...
Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian is 'going to work' at Texas, says Joel Klatt

A new era begins Saturday as Steve Sarkisian takes the field for the first time as the Texas Longhorns coach. The former Alabama offensive coordinator was a hot commodity after resurrecting his career under Nick Saban. Moving forward, Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt thinks Sarkisian is bound for a...
College Sports247Sports

Bijan Robinson details relationship with Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian, following two incredible seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, coaches his first game Saturday as head coach of the Texas Longhorns. No. 21 Texas meets No. 23 Louisiana in Austin for one of five Week 1 matchups between ranked foes. Texas sophomore running back Bijan Robinson is expected to...
NFLnewsbrig.com

Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian face tough opening tests

It’s Week 1 of the college football season and while no single game is going to truly make or break a team or coach, that doesn’t mean some programs could use a victory more than others. On the “College Football Enquirer” podcast we discuss which schools/coaches are in most need...
Texas State247Sports

Bijan Robinson reveals his expectations for Texas offense

The Texas Longhorns officially kick off the Steve Sarkisian era Saturday afternoon in Austin against Louisiana. Both teams enter the season ranked in the top 25, and each squad has big expectations for 2021. Sarkisian named redshirt-freshman Hudson Card the team’s starting quarterback following an offseason battle with redshirt-junior Casey...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

No. 21 Texas vs. No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette: 5 things to watch in season opener

AUSTIN — Saturday represents another official “fresh start” for Texas, its third since Mack Brown resigned in December 2013. First-year coach Steve Sarkisian has a stiff challenge awaiting, too. No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off consecutive seasons of double-digit wins and returns a nation-high 96 percent of its production from...
Louisiana StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First half recap of Texas' season opener vs Louisiana

The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a flying start with Texas up on Louisiana at halftime, 14-6. With Hudson Card making his first career start, most of the eyes have been on the redshirt freshman quarterback. He found running back Bijan Robinson late in the first quarter to get the scoring starting. It was an excellent play call by Sarkisian, shifting the offense multiple times to get Robinson in acres of space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy