Hudson Card named starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns

Hudson Card competed all camp for the starting quarterback role

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian needed more than the 15 practices held in the spring to determine a starting quarterback from his options of redshirt freshman Hudson Card and junior Casey Thompson. After two scrimmages and several practices in the Longhorns’ preseason camp, Sarkisian has enough data to name a winner to the toughest quarterback battle he has overseen as a head coach.

Sources tell Inside Texas Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns for the season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m., Fox).

Card, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat from the Lake Travis High School factory took more reps with the first team over the week of practice following August 14’s scrimmage. His play, both in practice and the two scrimmages, won over Sarkisian and his “gut,” which Sarkisian stated he would have to trust in this decision.

Card played in two games as a true freshmen: the season-opener versus UTEP and the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl victory versus Colorado. He completed 1-of-3 passes for five yards and rushed four times for 11 yards in those games where the outcome was long decided by the time he saw the field.

The former Under Armour All-American and two-time all-state honoree was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 player in the 2020 class in the rankings composite. He carries a strong passing pedigree, not only from his time at Lake Travis but also from his performance at QB-centric events like The Opening and Elite 11.

Sarkisian’s offense emphasizes protecting the football. Card scored higher marks in that area than Thompson since practice started on August 6.

As a result of his performance during camp, Card earned the starting role for the Longhorns. Card said during the recruiting process Texas was his dream school growing up. Come Sept. 4, his childhood dream of starting at quarterback in Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium will come true.

What of Casey Thompson?

Sarkisian acknowledged the decision would be difficult, considering the skill sets both quarterbacks offer. He also acknowledged having to choose between Card and Thompson was a problem few programs have.

“I’ve always said we’re probably in a better position at the quarterback position than a lot of people, because I really believe we have two guys that can play,” Sarkisian said August 21. “Now, I believe in having a starter and having a backup, but man, when you know I’ve got a backup that can play at a high level and operate our offense the way we want to operate, that’s really a luxury for us.”

“There is a lot of teams that maybe have a returning starter who is a frontline guy, but their backup may not be very capable. We’re in a pretty good position that way.”

Casey Thompson competed with Hudson Card for the starting role (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Thompson was the second string quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He has appeared in seven games, with his only extended run coming during the 2020 Alamo Bowl when Thompson replaced an injured Ehlinger at the beginning of the second half.

He notched four passing touchdowns and 170 yards through the air, completing 8-of-10 attempts against the Buffaloes. In his career, he is 20-of-29 for 309 yards and six touchdowns.

Though Thompson was edged out by Card, Sarkisian has repeatedly stated his need for both quarterbacks during his first season in Austin.

“The reality of it is for us to have the season that we want and to play 14 some-odd games this fall, we’re probably going to need both guys anyway,” Sarkisian said at Big 12 media days. “To think that one guy is going to just come out of this thing unscathed and clean, probably not realistic.”

“There is a level of concern, but I also know the character of these two guys and the buy-in that they’ve had. This is their team. They both feel like they’re part of this team. I’m not overly concerned with (the runner-up transferring). Could it happen? Yeah, sure it could but it’s not keeping me up at night.”

Thompson has one more year of eligibility remaining after the 2021 season, plus the year of eligibility relief afforded to him by the NCAA. He received his degree in sport management with a minor in business in May.

Cover photo by Will Gallagher for Inside Texas