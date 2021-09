While we patiently wait for the arrival of the new Honda Civic Type R, fans of the current model have been enamored by the Limited Edition model, which has proven itself exceptionally capable as both a safety car and a serious racer. The latter was proved by the spicy hatch smashing the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka. It's got some pretty special wheels too, and the way these are made is fascinating to watch. As a limited-run model, not everyone could get their hands on it, but an opportunity was made available for the car's biggest fans. Honda held a sweepstakes draw for charity, and its winner has now been announced.