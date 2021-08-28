Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Report: Texas names Hudson Card starting quarterback for 2021 season

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlC9F_0bfpIEoI00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian will reportedly name redshirt freshman Hudson Card the starting quarterback for the 2021 season. The decision ends the competitive quarterback duel between Card and junior Casey Thompson, which has dominated the headlines throughout the offseason.

“Hudson Card has been named the starting QB at Texas for the opener against Louisiana,” Bruce Feldman tweeted. “Coaches inside the UT program gush about Card’s skills.”

Inside Texas confirmed the report shortly after Feldman tweeted the news on Saturday.

Card played in two games as a freshman, making his collegiate debut in the 2020 season opener against UTEP. He has completed one pass for five yards in his career, adding four carries for 11 yards.

“We’re probably in a better position at the quarterback position than a lot of people because I really believe we have two guys that can play,” Sarkisian said previously about his quarterbacks. “I believe in having a starter and having a backup. But man, when you know I’ve got a backup that can play at a high level and operate our offense the way we want to operate, that’s really a luxury for us. There’s a lot of teams that maybe have a returning starter who’s a frontline guy, but their backup might not be very capable. Well, we’re in a pretty good position that way.”

Respect in the quarterback room

Thompson will be disappointed not the earn the starting job, but the former four-star recruit was high on his competition throughout the process. Thompson compared Card to a former Longhorns quarterback earlier this month.

“Hud does a good job of finding his arm angles and arm slots. I don’t know if he played baseball or not, but he does a really good job of that,” Thompson said. “Similar to Shane Buechele.”

He continued: “Whether he has laces or no laces, he does a good job at that. So that’s why I really think he’s doing well right now. It’s just finding good arm angles to throw the football and getting it out.”

Buechele played well his freshman year at Texas in 2016, throwing for 21 touchdowns. However, he lost the starting job to Sam Ehlinger before eventually transferring to SMU in 2019. He finished his college career strong in the AAC, throwing for 57 touchdowns in two years.

New starting quarterback Hudson Card returned the favor by showering praise on Thompson’s ability to visualize what he learned while on the field.

“I’d say taking the classroom to the field. At the end of the day, we’re competing against one another, but it makes us better as players and as competitors,” Card said. “We’re just trying to push each other each and every day. Just going day by day, old school.”

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Shane Buechele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Utep#Longhorns#Smu#Aac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Related
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football: Did Steve Sarkisian make right call to name Hudson Card starting QB?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Hudson Card as the team’s starting quarterback. The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center, as he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The team moved on from Tom Herman as head coach and effectively replaced him with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had to make the important decision as to who will start the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
On3.com

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler talks Lincoln Riley, 2021 season

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler opened up to Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt on Lincoln Riley and his outlook for the 2021 season. “I think Coach Riley does a great job keeping it simple and making it easy for our whole offense just to be efficient,” Rattler said. “Attacking down the field, have a good run game and even everything out. He definitely makes it easy at the QB position going through your reads and seeing coverages. He teaches us a lot of great things. It’s been great so far and I’m excited to see what he dials up this year”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Pearl and Gus Malzahn reunite at UCF

Coach Pearl is in the Bounce House for UCF’s opener. Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and current Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl created a friendship during Malzahn’s time at Auburn. And tonight, Pearl decided to show up to Orlando to watch Malzahn’s Knights take on the Boise State Broncos, per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports. “Blood is thicker than water. He’s my brother,” Coach Pearl told Marcello.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn makes history in UCF's thrilling win over Boise State

The Gus Malzahn era started with a downer — a 100-yard pick-6 on the team’s opening drive, but the first-year Knights coach ended up leading his troops to a massive comeback win, making history in the process. The UCF-Boise State game was delayed due to weather, and once the game...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
Louisville, KYPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Ole Miss trolls Louisville football

Ole Miss football released a video trolling their upcoming opponent, the Louisville Cardinals. On Friday night, Ole Miss football’s official twitter page tweeted a graphic stating “We Love Louisville” as the caption for their video. The video goes on to introduce various Ole Miss players from Louisville and they all...
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Matt Leinart goes against the grain on Heisman prediction

Fox analyst Matt Leinart went against the grain predicting who he thinks will win the Heisman, giving Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave some love on Saturday’s FOX Big Noon Kickoff. “Who won the Heisman last year? Devonta Smith, the wide receiver,” Leinart said. “So I’m going to go against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy