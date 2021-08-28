Cancel
Lupita Nyong’o posts tribute on the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death

Lupita Nyong’o posted a moving tribute following the 1 year anniversary of the death of her friend and costar, Chadwick Boseman .

On Saturday, the actress posted her thoughts on social media, sharing a photo of herself laughing alongside Boseman.

She wrote: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.” Her followers were quick to leave comments on her post. “My heart,” wrote Viola Davis , alongside broken heart emojis.

Lupita and Chadwick starred in “Black Panther” together, where they played lovers onscreen. The actress has been candid about her experience with Chadwick’s death and how much her friendship with him meant to her. She called him someone who had a “quiet and powerful energy,” “who showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on.”

The sequel to the Marvel movie is currently in production, and is titled, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It will be directed by Ryan Coogler, with Chadwick’s role of T’Challa not being recast out of respect for his memory.

“It‘s clearly very emotional without Chad,” said Kevin Feige, Marvel Studio’s chief. ”But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Chadwick died last year in late August, following a long and private battle against colon cancer. He died surrounded by his family at the age of 43. His death was confirmed on an Instagram statement. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” explained the post.

Chadwick shot many successful films, from “Ma’Rainey’s Black Bottom,” where he earned an Oscar nomination, to several Marvel films, having one of the most time-consuming and physically demanding jobs in the entertainment industry, all while battling cancer.

