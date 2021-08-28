Rhamondre Stevenson: Sony Michel trade changes nothing for the rookie out of Oklahoma

Fred Kfoury III / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This summer, Rhamondre Stevenson has made an impression on the New England Patriots. After the trade of Sony Michel, many believe that means Stevenson is in line for a bigger role this season.

However, the former Oklahoma Sooners running back believes the trade of his counterpart changes nothing for him.

“Honestly I try not to even get into the business side of that or anything,” Stevenson said, via WEEI.com. “I’m here. If he was here, I would still be working as hard as I would work after whatever happened and whatnot.

“So I don’t think that really changes anything for me. I just know that I’ve got to work hard — and I wouldn’t even say harder or anything like that. You gotta work hard and just stay focused on the task at hand.”

Evidently, Stevenson isn’t letting the development of the Michel trade change his work ethic. The rookie running back will continue to push himself, not allowing anything to allow him to be anything less than his best.

So far this preseason, Stevenson has been an absolute force for New England.

In his debut, he accumulated 127 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Afterwards, he followed up his impressive game with another, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns the following week.

While the former Oklahoma running back likely won’t unseat Damien Harris as the team’s starter, but Stevenson’s performance inspired enough confidence to make him the primary backup.

Sony Michel traded to the Los Angeles Rams

While the impressive start to the career of Rhamondre Stevenson may have closed the door on Michel’s time in New England, it opened one for him in Los Angeles. Following the trade, Michel joins a team in the Rams who have had hard-luck with running backs this summer.

First, Cam Akers was projected to be the team’s starter. Unfortunately, the second-year running back out of Florida State tore his Achilles tendon prior to training camp.

Following, it seemed Darrel Henderson Jr. would become the unquestioned starter at the position. Then, Henderson suffered a thumb strain this week, forcing him to practice in a cast or brace protecting his hand.

After Henderson, the depth chart was uninspiring. Second-year pro Xavier Jones followed Henderson, with rookie seventh-round pick Jake Funk competing for their chances.

So instead, the Rams decided to bring in a proven player in Michel.

The Rams have had luck with Georgia running backs in the past, as Todd Gurley became one of the league’s best running backs under McVay. In the Rams offense, we could see a rejuvenated Michel.

Alas, things may have worked out for everyone involved. Michel gets a new start with the Rams in Los Angeles, and Rhamondre Stevenson has a clear path to touches in his first NFL season.