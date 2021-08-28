Olivia Rodrigo Says “Drivers License” Doesn't Make Her Sad Anymore
If “drivers license” still punches you in the gut with sadness, you’re definitely not alone — but Olivia Rodrigo might not be joining you. At least, not anymore. The record-smashing singer-songwriter recently sat down with Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang in conversation for V Magazine’s V132 cover feature. During the interview, Bowen asked Olivia whether or not she feels like she’s reliving her past breakup every time she performs or hears “drivers license,” and it turns out that the musician has reached a place where the track doesn’t bring any sad feelings — only happy ones.www.teenvogue.com
