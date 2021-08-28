Olivia Rodrigo Says “Drivers License” Doesn't Make Her Sad Anymore

Olivia Rodrigo had the help of a few famous pals to pull off her "Brutal" music video. On Monday, the singer dropped the Petra Collins-directed visual featuring models, actors, and dancers putting on their best "unrelentlessly upset" faces. The energy of this video follows the narrative set out in Rodrigo's previous collaboration with Collins, when they worked together on "Good For You" earlier this year. Drawing heavily from Y2K trends, Rodrigo hops from scene to scene in "Brutal" with a handful of Gen Z's brightest stars, like The White Lotus's Lukas Gage, Moxie's Nico Hiraga, and high-fashion model Salem Mitchell. Even though it's "messy" to be a teen in 2021, at least Rodrigo's in good company. Watch the full music video above, and check out the cameos ahead.