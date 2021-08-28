Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Bits: 28 August 2021

capitalspectator.com
 7 days ago

● The Ten Equations That Rule the World: And How You Can Use Them Too. Summary via publisher (Flatiron Books/Macmillan) Is there a secret formula for getting rich? For going viral? For deciding how long to stick with your current job, Netflix series, or even relationship? This book is all about the equations that make our world go round. Ten of them, in fact. They are integral to everything from investment banking to betting companies and social media giants. And they can help you to increase your chance of success, guard against financial loss, live more healthfully, and see through scaremongering. They are known by only the privileged few – until now… mathematician David Sumpter shows that it isn’t the technical details that make these formulas so successful. It is the way they allow mathematicians to view problems from a different angle – a way of seeing the world that anyone can learn.

www.capitalspectator.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Flatiron Books Macmillan#The Future Of Finance#Mit Press#Amazon Com#The Capital Spectator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Recipeslaparent.com

August Book Corner: Health, History and Rhymes

August’s Book Corner gets us in that back-to-school spirit with books that inspire health and learning. This month we have two books on history, the history of food and history of inventions, two books on beloved rhymes, and an ultimate health guide for kids to keep them healthy during the school year and beyond.
Books & LiteratureBrainerd Dispatch

August reads: Traveling far and wide through books

One of the things I love most about reading is the new perspectives it gives me. I’ve lived nearly my entire life in white-dominated places in the Upper Midwest, which is why I feel it’s important to learn about people different from myself with customs different from my own. And since I can’t just quit my job and jet off around the world, reading is the next best thing.
Economycapitalspectator.com

Book Bits: 4 Saturday 2021

● Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy. Confronting the crisis forced governments to discard old orthodoxies, many of which were already under attack. Politicians who had previously sought to rein in public spending deployed vast sums to support citizens stuck at home and businesses which had been forced to close. Central banks hoovered up government bonds and backstopped a range of financial markets. Commitments to free trade and private enterprise were discarded in the rush to secure face masks and vaccines, and support crisis-struck industries.
Books & LiteratureStatesboro Herald

Book by GSU professor to publish this fall

"My Brother’s War" tells the story of a soldier, Gary Hines, written by Jessica Hines, his younger sister, who sought to understand the circumstances surrounding his life with Post Traumatic Stress — and his untimely death by his own hand 10 years after returning home from the Vietnam War. Gary’s...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: Paint

So, this week’s entry will be extra short. My sister and her fiancé bought a house, so I’m helping prep everything for painting. As we work, I’ve set up a boom box with an aux cord and we’re listening to a bunch of video game music. It’s an interesting experience because the house she’s moving into isn’t all that different from our parents’. 17 years ago, they moved into the home they’re in now, and here we are full circle in Angela’s house doing the exact same prep work we had to do back then.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: Turtle Power

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to Switch later this year. I’m incredibly excited to play it. I grew up at the zeitgeist of the TMNT craze and was wholly sucked into the vortex of cartoons, toys, and movies that came out from the late ’80s into the ’90s. While I loved the show, I know that the games were equally as engaging to me as a kid. The NES original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was brutal, but the two sequels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project were easier to play. I spent many an hour lost in the worlds of those two games… until Turtles in Time.
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

Kindle iPhone Reading 101: How to Download Purchased Books (iOS 15)

The great thing about your Kindle purchases is that you can read the e-books you've bought on your other devices. Can you read Kindle books on iPad? Yes! You can also read them on your iPhone, Mac, and other devices if you have already purchased them via Amazon or Kindle. We will teach you how to download kindle books on your Apple devices.
Books & LiteratureWBUR

It's A Good August For Books Says NPR's Petra Mayer

Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with NPR's Petra Mayer about her favorite books that came out this month as well as the results of the recently completed NPR Summer Reader Poll. Mainstream Western feminism has, as Rafia Zakaria is reminding us here, always been for and about white women. Our concerns and our agendas have been taken as universal. We've been sidelining and speaking over Black and Brown women for as long as feminism has existed. And that has done terrible harm in the world, and it needs to be torn down and rebuilt.
Books & Literaturekclu.org

It's A Good August For Books Says NPR's Petra Mayer

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Petra Mayer about her favorite books that came out this month as well as the results of the recently completed NPR Summer Reader Poll. Petra Mayer’s August Book Picks. “Against White Feminism“ by Rafia Zakaria. Mainstream Western feminism has, as Rafia Zakaria...
Books & Literatureboisestatepublicradio.org

It's A Good August For Books Says NPR's Petra Mayer

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Petra Mayer about her favorite books that came out this month as well as the results of the recently completed NPR Summer Reader Poll. Petra Mayer’s August Book Picks. “Against White Feminism“ by Rafia Zakaria. Mainstream Western feminism has, as Rafia Zakaria...

Comments / 0

Community Policy