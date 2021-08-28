Cancel
Elections

Who's running in Newsom recall? Politicians, activists, Californians of all stripes

By Laurel Rosenhall and Sameea Kamal
Mountain View Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's second gubernatorial recall election in history is shaping up to be pretty different from the first. What it doesn't include: Anyone with the star power that actor and body builder Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed when he disrupted the political scene in 2003 and ousted then-Gov. Gray Davis. It also doesn't include any prominent Democrats who might be seen as a viable alternative to Newsom by California's overwhelmingly blue electorate.

Sacramento, CAKSBW.com

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time this week, Gov.Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall Headed to Double-Digit Defeat: Poll

A new poll suggests that Gov. Gavin Newsom will fend off efforts to recall him from office. The Public Policy Institute of California’s poll of likely voters indicated that 58% will vote “no” on the recall while 39% will vote “yes.”. The poll also found that partisanship is driving how...
Los Angeles, CAkusi.com

Nearly twice the amount of Democrats submitted recall ballots compared to Republicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrats have an early edge in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. State figures show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans. Not every Democrat will be voting to retain Newsom. However, the trend is worrisome for leading Republican Larry Elder and other conservatives who hope to drive Newsom from office.
California Statensjonline.com

GOP’s Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

LOS ANGELES — California’s next governor could be a black conservative who would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, is critical of gun control, disputes the notion of systemic racism in America and opposes the minimum wage because he says it tramples the free market. The rapid ascent of Republican...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
California StatePosted by
Mission Local

Total Recall: Gavin Newsom’s present predicament mirrors his past

On Sept. 14, the people of the state of California will participate in an up-or-down vote on our governor, deciding whether to fish or cut bait on Gavin Christopher Newsom. We are also being asked to potentially replace him with a straight-to-video-caliber cast of zanies, sociopaths and zany sociopaths. The notion of retaining Newsom or handing the keys to a buffoon selected by a small sliver of the population is sickening — once again, Newsom has positioned himself as the favorable alternative in a political Stalingrad.

